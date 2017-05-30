Lil Yachty Accused of Stealing "Peek A Boo" From Another Rapper

Lil Yachty 's Migos-featuring "Peek A Boo" is the lead single from his recently-released album Teenage Emotions . However, a up-and-coming rapper by the name of Memphis Ash has claimed that the song is not an original and believes that Yachty took the hook and some lines from the Jacksonville rapper's song "Pikachu," which dropped before Yachty's track.

