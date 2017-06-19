Lil Wayne Sells Miami Beach Mansion A...

Lil Wayne Sells Miami Beach Mansion After 2 Years on Market

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Hip hop artist Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago. The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the 15,101 square-foot waterfront home was first listed in April 2015 for $18 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC 3 hr Sehouse2003 1
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... 22 hr THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Tue Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC