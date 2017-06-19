Lil' Kim in LAPD crosshairs after BET...

Lil' Kim in LAPD crosshairs after BET Awards party house robbery

13 hrs ago

Lil' Kim and her crew are reportedly being eyed by the LAPD after an allegedly robbery Sunday at a home Kim was supposed to be renting for the night. The Brooklyn-born Grammy winner is reportedly being eyed by the Los Angeles Police Department as a person of interest after her crew allegedly lifted a deposit check and cash worth $20,000 from a home Kim had rented - and then bailed on - for the night.

