Lil' Kim in LAPD crosshairs after BET Awards party house robbery

Lil' Kim and her crew are reportedly being eyed by the LAPD after an allegedly robbery Sunday at a home Kim was supposed to be renting for the night. The Brooklyn-born Grammy winner is reportedly being eyed by the Los Angeles Police Department as a person of interest after her crew allegedly lifted a deposit check and cash worth $20,000 from a home Kim had rented - and then bailed on - for the night.

