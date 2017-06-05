Kodak Black Already Has New Music Com...

Kodak Black Already Has New Music Coming, One Day After His Release

14 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Kodak Black hasn't even been a free man for that long, but nearly hours after his release from jail, the rapper teased new music on Instagram on June 6. It's a little unclear whether the new sound was pre-recorded before his sentence or whether he went straight from jail to the booth. But even so, fans definitely have something to look forward to.

