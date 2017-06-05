Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a car and folks got mad
Some people wrote on Twitter that Lamar, whose album "Damn" became the biggest release of 2017 when it sold more than 600,000 in its first week, should have been more generous. Others came to the Grammy winner's defense, pointing out what a sweet thing he did by buying his baby sister a safe, reliable car.
