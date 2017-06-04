Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky's Romance: It's A 'True Love Match'

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky may not be attached at the hip, but that doesn't mean they aren't head over heels for each other! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the Kardashian sister and the rapper are miles apart at the moment, but still a great fit! " Kendall [Jenner] and [A$AP] Rocky are totally still on, they just have crazy busy schedules so they're not physically together right now," an insider close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "Kendall is in New York, while Rocky is tied up with promoting his new album, and getting ready for festival season.

