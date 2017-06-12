Karrueche Tran gets restraining order against Chris Brown
The 29-year-old model-and-actress told a court how her former boyfriend issued violent threats after they had split up almost three years ago and demanded she gave back money and gifts he had given her during their relationship. Karrueche took to the stand on Thursday and told a judge the 'Run It' singer had demanded she give back diamond rings he bought her, and became aggressive when she refused.
