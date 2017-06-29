Kanye West looking to resume tour in ...

Kanye West looking to resume tour in early 2018

Kanye West is reportedly planning to resume touring in early 2018. The hip-hop star ran his Saint Pablo Tour, which was in support of his seventh studio album The Life of Pablo, from August until November 2016, when he was forced to cancel prematurely.

