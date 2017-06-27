Justin Bieber: Drake is a 'legend'

Justin Bieber: Drake is a 'legend'

The 23-year-old musician took to Instagram on Monday night to praise the 'Hotline Bling' singer for being a "culture shifter", and even branded the star as "the best" in his field right now. Posting a professional photo of the 30-year-old singer on stage, Justin wrote: "More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend..

