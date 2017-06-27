Justin Bieber: Drake is a 'legend'
The 23-year-old musician took to Instagram on Monday night to praise the 'Hotline Bling' singer for being a "culture shifter", and even branded the star as "the best" in his field right now. Posting a professional photo of the 30-year-old singer on stage, Justin wrote: "More than a rapper, a culture shifter and legend..
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Mon
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Sun
|Louise_1
|1
|Song
|Jun 24
|Orlando
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
