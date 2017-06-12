John Legend's homely tour
The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has been accompanied on some of his recent concert dates by wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and their daughter Luna, 14 months, and they have been enjoying a home-away-from-home in a series of luxurious residences. According to TMZ, the family most recently stayed at a Kansas City estate, which rents for a staggering $10,000 a night, while when in Nashville, John and his loved ones were treated to a $1,600-a-night, colonial-esque estate boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, courtesy of AirBnB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|8 hr
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC