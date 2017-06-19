John Legend will perform at Foxwoods ...

John Legend will perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, June 23.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Crooner John Legend , who is also a piano virtuoso and 10-time Grammy winner, brings his "Darkness & Light Tour" to Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, June 23. When Legend nabbed a Tony Award earlier this month, his wife, Chrissy Teigen , tweeted that's he's just one trophy away from having an "EGOT" - shorthand for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend earned the Tony for his work on August Wilson's "Jitney," which was named the best play revival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... 6 hr THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Tue Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC