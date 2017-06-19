Jay Z's new album exclusive for Sprint, Tidal users
After much speculation over some mysterious online ads and billboards, Sprint and Tidal announced on Monday that "4:44" is indeed the title of a new Jay Z album. It's the first offering of its kind since Sprint acquired 33% of Jay Z's music streaming service in January as part of a partnership that included access to the app's exclusive music content for the carrier's customers.
