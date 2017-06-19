Jay Z's new album '4:44' to drop June...

Jay Z's new album '4:44' to drop June 30 on Tidal

9 hrs ago

In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Jay Z's new album called "4:44" will be released June 30, 2017, and will be available only to users of music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns.

