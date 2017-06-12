Jay Z to release 4:44 album exclusive...

Jay Z to release 4:44 album exclusively on Tidal

3 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Jay Z fans will have to sign up to a special streaming service if they want to be the first to hear the rapper's new album. His 13th record 4:44 - his first since Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013 - will be released to Tidal subscribers and customers of US telecoms company Sprint on June 30. The company shared a clip of album track Adnis, which features Moonlight star Mahershala Ali in some slow motion boxing training.

Chicago, IL

