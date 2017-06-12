Jay Z to release 4:44 album exclusively on Tidal
Jay Z fans will have to sign up to a special streaming service if they want to be the first to hear the rapper's new album. His 13th record 4:44 - his first since Magna Carta Holy Grail in 2013 - will be released to Tidal subscribers and customers of US telecoms company Sprint on June 30. The company shared a clip of album track Adnis, which features Moonlight star Mahershala Ali in some slow motion boxing training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC