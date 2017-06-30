Jay-Z gets personal and deep on new a...

Jay-Z gets personal and deep on new album '4:44'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

You have reached the limit of 10 free articles per 30 days. To continue, log in now or sign up for a digital Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription for only $8.99 per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new hot cleveland rap Thu Floppyfist666 1
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... Jun 28 Hostis Publicus 1
News Safaree Gets Jumped Jun 26 Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 2
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 2
cleveland underground rap Jun 26 Pizzasmoke 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC