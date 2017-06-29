Jay-Z appears to admit cheating on Beyonce on explosive new album
Lyrics on the rapper's first record in four years seemingly confirm the rumours which emerged following the release of his wife's critically-acclaimed visual album Lemonade last year. On the title track of the new album, Jay-Z repeatedly apologises for past indiscretions, while on another, Kill Jay Z, he addresses the 2014 Met Gala where Beyonce's younger sister Solange launched herself at him in a lift.
