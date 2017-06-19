Jada Pinkett Smith's children visit '...

Jada Pinkett Smith's children visit 'every day'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 45-year-old actress recently revealed her brood - comprised of Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, whom she has with her husband Will Smith, as well as Will's 24-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage - had moved out of the family home. Now, the beauty has clarified that it is only Trey and Jaden who have left the nest, and even then the boys only live "five minutes" away from home, so are always making unscheduled visits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cleveland underground rap 4 min Pizzasmoke 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... 13 hr Louise_1 1
Song Sat Orlando 1
I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC Jun 21 Sehouse2003 1
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC