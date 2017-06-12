Jada Pinkett Smith's children moved out

The 'Magic Mike XXL' star has revealed her kids - Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, who she has with her husband Will Smith - have flown the nest but quipped she doesn't have "time to miss them". "I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he's away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick."

Chicago, IL

