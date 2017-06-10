Ita s a good day for Ice Cube who is ...

Ita s a good day for Ice Cube who is set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring rapper- turned- actor and movie producer Ice Cube will be unveiled Monday. Ice Cube will speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Sun Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC