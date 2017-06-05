Intro To Jookin': 12 Miami Songs That...

Intro To Jookin': 12 Miami Songs That Influenced DJ Khaled's 'To The Max'

Shortly after confirming Drake 's vocals were in, DJ Khaled dropped their new single "To The Max" along with the album cover and revealed several guests for his upcoming Grateful album. The enticing beat -- inspired by Miami native Major Nine's "Get Em Right" and "#GusGetEmRight" by North Lauderdale producer JayO -- had Miami hip-hop heads itching to bop and jook on any block immediately after the record dropped Monday morning .

