Ice Cube honored with star on Hollywo...

Ice Cube honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame at star-studded ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Ice Cube smiles as he arrives ahead of the 'Ride Along 2' premiere in Melbourne, Australia in 2016. The rapper turned actor just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour 23 hr marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC