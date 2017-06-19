"Humpty Dance" rapper Shock G arrested

21 hrs ago

The rapper who fronted the Humpty Dance - one of the most memorable hip hop songs of the 1990s - ran into a bit of trouble in Wisconsin earlier this month. According to NBC affiliate WEAU-TV , Gregory Jacobs, aka Shock G of the group Digital Underground, was arrested by Rice Lake Police on June 13. A police official told the TV station that Jacobs spent a couple of hours in jail before posting a $100 cash bond and released.

Read more at WPTV Local News.

Chicago, IL

