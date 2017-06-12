Hip-hop superstar Nelly to play gig in Southend
AN American hip-hop superstar will be bringing his unique music to Southend this year - one of just a handful of gigs around the country. Nelly, who is best known for hits such as Hot in Herre, Over and Over and Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland from Destiny's Child, will be performing at the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend in December - the last of his UK gigs this year.
