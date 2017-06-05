Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir to air wedding on own TV show

The 'Gucci Please' rapper and the 37-year-old model and entrepreneur - who go by the nickname The Wopsters - have landed their own series on BET in the US, which will document their big day on October 17. Announcing the news on Instagram, the busty brunette wrote: "The WOPSTERS are officially apart of the @BET family!!! Our wedding Special will be EPIC! #1017 10/17/17 " In the clip, she told her 2.2 million followers: "Hey guys, I wanted to officially share with you that Gucci and I are a part of BET yes! The Wopsters are coming to BET so get your TV ready because our wedding will be epic baby! The Wopsters are here!" The couple first started dating in 2010, and the 37-year-old hip-hop star - whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis - finally got down on one knee at the Atlanta Hawks game in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.