Future & The Weeknd Release a Gritty Visual For "Comin Out Strong"

After being teased a few months back, Future and The Weeknd recently released a dark and gritty visual for the their "Comin Out Strong" track. Having already released videos for "Use Me" and "My Collection" off of his HNDRXX album as well as Future 's "Mask Off" , Future lets us know he isn't done with his string of releases just yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.