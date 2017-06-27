From hip-hop to doom metal: five of the best records so far this year
With a title that is sure to anger CoverGirl, Young Thug dropped 'singing' album 'Beautiful Thugger Girls' on June 16. So far, 2017 has been a great year in music.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|21 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Safaree Gets Jumped
|Jun 26
|Big Johnson
|1
|Goonsspace
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|3
|New single need honest feedback
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|2
|cleveland underground rap
|Jun 26
|Pizzasmoke
|1
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|Jun 25
|Louise_1
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
