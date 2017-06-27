For "God" and country: Backstreet Boy...

For "God" and country: Backstreet Boys hit #1 with Florida Georgia Line duet

Back in the day, there always seemed to be some kind of rivalry -- real or imagined -- between The Backstreet Boys and 'N SYNC. Now, nearly 20 years after the fact, Backstreet can now say they've done something Justin Timberlake and company never achieved: they're #1 on the country charts.

