Foo Fighters, The Killers, Kendrick Lamar Headlining Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Time for some voodoo! Foo Fighters , The Killers , Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem are headlining the roster at this year's Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans this Halloween weekend. Prophets of Rage , DJ Snake , Kehlani , The Head and the Heart and Cold War Kids are also among the headliners, topping a roster 75 acts deep spread over four stages for the festival's 19th edition.

