Foo Fighters, The Killers, Kendrick Lamar Headlining Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Time for some voodoo! Foo Fighters , The Killers , Kendrick Lamar and LCD Soundsystem are headlining the roster at this year's Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans this Halloween weekend. Prophets of Rage , DJ Snake , Kehlani , The Head and the Heart and Cold War Kids are also among the headliners, topping a roster 75 acts deep spread over four stages for the festival's 19th edition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|19
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|16 hr
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Tue
|Sad joke
|7
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for emerging artists
|Jun 4
|AsapAero
|2
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC