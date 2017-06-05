Fergie joins new singing show The Launch

The 42-year-old singer will be joining OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder on Scott Borchetta's talent contest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fergie and OneRepublic star Tedder - who has previously written songs for the likes of Adele, Ellie Goulding, Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez among others - will assist the coaches on the new six-part talent show which sees musicians battle to create the next hit single.

