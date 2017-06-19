Fans have mixed feelings about Sheeran's Glastonbury performance
Ed Sheeran's headline set at Glastonbury appeared to divide viewers with some saying he "killed it" but others complaining that his act was not worthy of the slot. He reeled out a string of hits such as Castle On The Hill and The A-Team, to high praise from many fans on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET...
|3 hr
|Louise_1
|1
|Song
|Sat
|Orlando
|1
|I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC
|Jun 21
|Sehouse2003
|1
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC