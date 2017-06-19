Fans have mixed feelings about Sheera...

Fans have mixed feelings about Sheeran's Glastonbury performance

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Ed Sheeran's headline set at Glastonbury appeared to divide viewers with some saying he "killed it" but others complaining that his act was not worthy of the slot. He reeled out a string of hits such as Castle On The Hill and The A-Team, to high praise from many fans on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... 3 hr Louise_1 1
Song Sat Orlando 1
I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC Jun 21 Sehouse2003 1
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,907 • Total comments across all topics: 282,029,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC