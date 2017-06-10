Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull capture ...

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull capture a charged moment at Staples Center

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Standing onstage Saturday night before a capacity crowd at Staples Center , the Madrid-born singer asked, "How many people here speak Spanish?" The response was robust but not quite unanimous - an indication that some in the audience might not understand what he was about to say. Rather than retreat, though, Iglesias opted for a little outreach: Think of his next song as Spanish 101, he suggested, before easing into the gentle thrum of "Cuando Me Enamoro."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Sun Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Fri chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
News At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global Jun 6 Sad joke 7
News DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC