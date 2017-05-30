Eminem's "Stan" is Officially Added to the Oxford English Dictionary
Eminem 's 2000 smash hit "Stan" is one of his most popular songs to date, and the Oxford English Dictionary has honored the Dido-featuring track by officially adding the word to their database. In the track, Stan is Eminem's number one fan who ends of unnecessarily taking his, his girlfriend, and his unborn baby's life because Eminem seemingly ignored his fan mail.
