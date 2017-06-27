Eminem shows off beard, natural hair color in new photo

Eminem rarely makes public appearances when he isn't promoting new music, so it came as a surprise to fans when he appeared in a photo with a beard and his natural brunette hair. Allure magazine reported that the 44 year-old-rapper made an appearance at the red carpet for "The Defiant Ones," HBO's four-part documentary on rapper and producer Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine.

