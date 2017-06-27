Eminem shows off beard, natural hair ...

Eminem shows off beard, natural hair color in new photo

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Eminem rarely makes public appearances when he isn't promoting new music, so it came as a surprise to fans when he appeared in a photo with a beard and his natural brunette hair. Allure magazine reported that the 44 year-old-rapper made an appearance at the red carpet for "The Defiant Ones," HBO's four-part documentary on rapper and producer Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safaree Gets Jumped Mon Big Johnson 1
Goonsspace Mon Pizzasmoke 3
New single need honest feedback Mon Pizzasmoke 2
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey Mon Pizzasmoke 2
cleveland underground rap Mon Pizzasmoke 1
News Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET... Sun Louise_1 1
Song Jun 24 Orlando 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC