Emeli Sande, Louisa Johnson and Pixie...

Emeli Sande, Louisa Johnson and Pixie Lott add voices to Grenfell Tower charity single

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

A fresh batch of chart-toppers have arrived at a recording studio in the shadow of Grenfell Tower to add their star quality to a charity single. X Factor winner Louisa Johnson and Emeli Sande, awarded an MBE this week for services to music, were among those spotted at Sarm music studios for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
News Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 20
News Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c... Jun 7 JuJU 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC