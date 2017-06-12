Emeli Sande, Louisa Johnson and Pixie Lott add voices to Grenfell Tower charity single
A fresh batch of chart-toppers have arrived at a recording studio in the shadow of Grenfell Tower to add their star quality to a charity single. X Factor winner Louisa Johnson and Emeli Sande, awarded an MBE this week for services to music, were among those spotted at Sarm music studios for the project.
