Emeli Sande hopes Grenfell Tower charity single will show 'power of community'
The Scottish singer has joined artists including Stormzy, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis on a version of Simon and Garfunkel's hit Bridge Over Troubled Water. Organiser Simon Cowell hopes the cover will raise millions of pounds to help those caught up in Wednesday's blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC