Drake Praises His "Stunning" NBA Awards Date
Rapper Drake has gushed about sports analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude online after taking the "stunning" TV reporter as his date to the NBA Awards on Monday night . The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker served as the host of the inaugural New York City ceremony, which celebrates the best talents in the National Basketball Association , and turned heads on the red carpet by walking arm-in-arm with Rosalyn.
