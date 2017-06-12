Drake, A Tribe Called Red Win Big at ...

Drake, A Tribe Called Red Win Big at Canada's Much Music Video Awards

11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Drake and Canadian electronic artists A Tribe Called Red dominated the Much Music Video Awards on Sunday night hosted by DNCE frontman Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara. Canadian superstar Drake was named the most buzzworthy Canadian artist, beating out Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Cara and Shawn Mendes.

Chicago, IL

