Donald Glover is retiring Childish Gambino

You would think working on both "Atlanta" and "Deadpool" for TV, starring in a Han Solo movie and voicing Simba in a remake of "The Lion King" would be enough reasons for Donald Glover to give up his music career. But the "Atlanta" star is retiring his rapper/singer alter ego Childish Gambino after one more album because it's no longer "necessary."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.