Donald Glover is retiring Childish Gambino
You would think working on both "Atlanta" and "Deadpool" for TV, starring in a Han Solo movie and voicing Simba in a remake of "The Lion King" would be enough reasons for Donald Glover to give up his music career. But the "Atlanta" star is retiring his rapper/singer alter ego Childish Gambino after one more album because it's no longer "necessary."
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Wed
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for emerging artists
|Jun 4
|AsapAero
|2
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
