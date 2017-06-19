DJ Khaled: My son a 'blessing'

DJ Khaled: My son a 'blessing'

11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 41-year-old record producer welcomed his son Asahd - whom he has with his fiancee Nicole Tuck - into the world in October, and has said he always strives to shower the tot in "greatness" and "happiness" because he loves him "so much". Speaking at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday where he was joined by both Nicole and little Asahd, Khaled said: "I love him so much, mommy loves him so much, our whole family loves him and the world loves him.

Chicago, IL

