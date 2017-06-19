DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas

DJ Khaled says his set was sabotaged at EDC in Las Vegas this weekend. Watch the footage: https://t.co/icpvTtuWik pic.twitter.com/0jhQRgDTdU Showing up late to an already disgruntled and annoyed audience, DJ Khaled is claiming "they' sabotaged his set with technical difficulties at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

