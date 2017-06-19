DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas

DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

DJ Khaled says his set was sabotaged at EDC in Las Vegas this weekend. Watch the footage: https://t.co/icpvTtuWik pic.twitter.com/0jhQRgDTdU Showing up late to an already disgruntled and annoyed audience, DJ Khaled is claiming "they' sabotaged his set with technical difficulties at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... 1 hr THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) 20 hr Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC