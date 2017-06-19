DJ Khaled booed at EDC in Las Vegas
DJ Khaled says his set was sabotaged at EDC in Las Vegas this weekend. Watch the footage: https://t.co/icpvTtuWik pic.twitter.com/0jhQRgDTdU Showing up late to an already disgruntled and annoyed audience, DJ Khaled is claiming "they' sabotaged his set with technical difficulties at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|1 hr
|THE TRUTH
|1
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC