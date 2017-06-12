DJ Khaled and Rihanna's new single Wi...

DJ Khaled and Rihanna's new single Wild Thoughts 'the song of the summer'

Fans have declared DJ Khaled and Rihanna's new single Wild Thoughts "the song of the summer" after its release on Friday. Rihanna provides the vocals and appears throughout the video, which was unveiled along with the song and has a summery, party theme and sees her wearing an array of colourful outfits.

