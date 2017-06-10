Discussions held over on-site drug testing at Beat-herder Festival
Organisers of The Beat-herder Festival were in discussions with charity The Loop about providing drug testing facilities at the event in the Bowland Forest this summer. The charity has been providing the service at other events which allow festival goers to find out if substances they are planning to take are safe.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|2 hr
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Sun
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
