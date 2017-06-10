Discussions held over on-site drug te...

Discussions held over on-site drug testing at Beat-herder Festival

13 hrs ago

Organisers of The Beat-herder Festival were in discussions with charity The Loop about providing drug testing facilities at the event in the Bowland Forest this summer. The charity has been providing the service at other events which allow festival goers to find out if substances they are planning to take are safe.

Chicago, IL

