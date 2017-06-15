Chance The Rapper Announces $2M Initiative For Chicago Youth
"Rap superhero Chance The Rapper has come up with yet another way to positively impact the youth in his hometown." reports HipHopWired.com "Chance took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce that he was joining charitable organization Chicago Beyond in their mission to raise $2 million to fund innovative projects that help young people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHZT-FM Greenville.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|5 hr
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC