Chance The Rapper Announces $2M Initiative For Chicago Youth

"Rap superhero Chance The Rapper has come up with yet another way to positively impact the youth in his hometown." reports HipHopWired.com "Chance took to Facebook live on Wednesday to announce that he was joining charitable organization Chicago Beyond in their mission to raise $2 million to fund innovative projects that help young people.

Chicago, IL

