Capitol Music Group Appoints No I.D. as Executive Vice President
Capitol Music Group has named veteran producer Dion "No I.D." Wilson as executive vice president. In his new role at the label, No I.D. will be responsible for A&R and production and will work with senior management to assist on the creative direction of CMG's collective of labels.
