Capital Summertime Ball holds tribute to Manchester attack victims

Just before Bruno Mars took to the stage at the event at Wembley Stadium on Saturday , the organisers took a moment to pay tribute to the 22 people who died following an explosion just after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester Arena last month and the eight people who lost their lives in a terror attack near London Bridge earlier this month. There was a round of applause from the 80,000 people gathered at the Ball as the screens went black and a message appeared in its place.

