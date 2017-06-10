Capital Summertime Ball holds tribute to Manchester attack victims
Just before Bruno Mars took to the stage at the event at Wembley Stadium on Saturday , the organisers took a moment to pay tribute to the 22 people who died following an explosion just after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester Arena last month and the eight people who lost their lives in a terror attack near London Bridge earlier this month. There was a round of applause from the 80,000 people gathered at the Ball as the screens went black and a message appeared in its place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Sun
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Jun 8
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC