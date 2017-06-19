Bruno Mars to headline Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival

If you couldn't get tickets to Bruno Mars ' 24K Magic tour, you have another opportunity to see him this September, when he headlines Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival. Tickets for the event, scheduled for September 16 and 17 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, go on sale this Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time via MusicMidtown.com .

