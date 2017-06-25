Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, t...

Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Both pop stars are the top nominees at Sunday's show, where they will compete in four of the same categories, including video of the year. Beyonce, who dominated last year's show with multiple wins and a show-stopping performance, is up for seven honors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Song 23 hr Orlando 1
I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC Jun 21 Sehouse2003 1
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin... Jun 15 social media 1
News The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour Jun 13 marketing 1
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jun 9 chi-town lover 38,731
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,313 • Total comments across all topics: 282,023,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC