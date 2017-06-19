Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards
There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bruno Mars, nominated for 5 honors, to open BET Awards. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The "B" in BET Awards could stand for Beyonce, or Bruno Mars.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
|
#1 16 min ago
I found it rather irritating that Beyonce paid for another year of wins which she doesnt deserve.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Song
|Sat
|Orlando
|1
|I'm #3 On The Local Reverbnation R&B Charts in OKC
|Jun 21
|Sehouse2003
|1
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Alessia Cara puts nerves aside for MMVAs hostin...
|Jun 15
|social media
|1
|The Weeknd Extends 'Starboy' World Tour
|Jun 13
|marketing
|1
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jun 9
|chi-town lover
|38,731
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC