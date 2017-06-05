Black Violin Comes to Milwaukee Tickets on Sale Friday, July 9
The concert is a co-presentation by Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center. Tickets go on sale at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, by phone at 414-273-7206 , or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|4 hr
|chi-town lover
|38,731
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|Thu
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Kodak Black released from jail #Whatstrending
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|20
|Singer Bryson Tiller to attend Wyandotte Park c...
|Jun 7
|JuJU
|1
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Jun 6
|Sad joke
|7
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for emerging artists
|Jun 4
|AsapAero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC