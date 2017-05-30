Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams & Little Mix Added to Manchester Benefit Concert
The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and other stars at a charity concert Sunday in Manchester, England. Live Nation said Thursday that girl group Little Mix has also been added to the show being held in honor of the Manchester bombing that took place at Grande's concert in the city last week.
